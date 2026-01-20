Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Alan Chow Chikin, Alan's universe, k-drama

Netflix Taps Alan's Universe Creator to Develop New K-Pop Series

Alan Chikin Chow, creator of the YouTube hit Alan's Universe, is collaborating with HYBE AMERICA to develop a K-Pop series for Netflix.

Article Summary Alan Chikin Chow teams up with HYBE AMERICA and Netflix for a new K-Pop drama series.

The show follows misfit idol rejects at an arts academy who form a co-ed K-Pop band.

Cast members will release original K-Pop music alongside the show, blending drama and music.

HYBE and Chow aim to create a culture-defining franchise for global K-Pop fans and newcomers.

Netflix has engaged Alan Chikin Chow, the creator of Alan's Universe, to develop a new series set in the world of K-Pop. Chow, the most-watched YouTube Shorts creator with 130 million followers, is partnering with Netflix for a new scripted series in collaboration with HYBE AMERICA, the US arm of the global entertainment lifestyle platform company. TL;DR? It's a big deal. K-pop meets K-drama? Who can resist that combination? It's like Netflix is checking every box on the checklist to ensure an international streaming hit.

Chow's new series will follow a misfit crew of aspiring pop idol rejects enrolled in an arts academy who come together to form a co-ed band. The emerging artists who will star alongside Chow will release original music concurrently with the series. With Chow's content expertise and HYBE's K-pop training, the music group will be well on its way to joining the ranks of KATSEYE and BTS. Chow will executive produce the series alongside James Shin, President of Film and Television, HYBE AMERICA, and Jingu Jang, HYBE AMERICA AU President and former Vice President of BIGHIT Music.

The internet-native storyteller is the star and creator of the high school anthology series Alan's Universe, which has garnered close to 100 million subscribers and over 1 billion views per month. In 2025, Chow was recognized in Forbes Top Creators, The New York Times, and TIME100 Creators, to name a few. As a creator, actor, producer, showrunner, and director, the multi-talent aims to blend his viral instincts with his K-drama-inspired storytelling in a bid to conquer the global charts.

The new franchise will be a "culture-defining model for how pop groups are created," according to Shin. "With a proven visionary like Alan, who is at the forefront of the creator ecosystem, we're setting out to produce a groundbreaking series that expands audiences, possibilities, and how fandom is built from day one."

