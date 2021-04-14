New Amsterdam: Anupam Kher Not Returning Amid Wife's Health Crisis

On Wednesday, viewers of NBC's medical drama New Amsterdam learned that the revelation that. Dr. Vijay Kapoor's had resigned wasn't done for any on-screen storytelling for a very real and important reason. EW confirmed that Anupam Kher (Silver Linings Playbook, Sense8) is officially finished with the series as the actor looks to devote his time to caring for his actress-wife Kirron, who's been battling cancer (with Kher confirming her diagnosis via a statement earlier this month).

"Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer," said Kher in a statement to The Hindustan Times. "She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors She's always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: New Amsterdam Season 3 Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhX-fNKaJjk)

Medical director Dr. Max Goodwin is committed to solving systemic health care issues at the hospital. Add in the grieving of his wife's death, his responsibilities as a single father and his cancer still lingering in the rear-view mirror, everyone around Max must wonder how long he can sustain this impossible load. But "How can I help?" is not just Max's catchphrase, it's his reason for living. As long as he's helping others, Max is able to find hope in the most hopeless of places. While navigating their own personal journeys – Sharpe's career shifts, Bloom's reuniting with her mother, Reynolds' departure, Frome's struggle with body image and Kapoor's upcoming grandchild – the doctors also strive to play out Max's "How can I help?" mantra.

Inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer's memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital" and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital, New Amsterdam stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, and Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher. David Schulner and Peter Horton executive produce along with Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg, and Shaun Cassidy. New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Pico Creek Productions, and Mount Moriah.