We never thought when the show originally ended that in 2021 we would be writing up previews for new episodes of Showtime's Dexter, but that's one of the things we love about covering television- where you can truly never say "never." That's right, Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan is officially back- but if Dexter: New Blood showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips had pitched his personal ending to the original show, well… let's just say that "New Blood" wouldn't be happening. Speaking with EW, Phillips was asked how he would've wrapped the series known a little too much for its controversial ending. "My personal ending for the show was that he was going to be executed for his crimes," Phillips stated matter-of-factly. "He's lying on the table and outside the window are all the people he's killed. That was just in my own head. I never pitched that to anybody." Suddenly, the ending that hit our screens doesn't seem quite as bad anymore… just kidding. It's still bad. Now here's a look at some images from the series, followed by a look at this Sunday's next chapter.

Now here's a look at the promo & episode overview for this weekend's episode "Storm of Fuck," followed by a look at what's still to come in this season of Showtime's Dexter: New Blood:

Dexter: New Blood Episode 2 "Storm of Fuck": Dexter's cabin becomes home base when a missing person case turns into a crime scene. Meanwhile, Dexter is trying to reunite with his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). As Angela (Julia Jones) and Harrison become acquainted, Dexter struggles to keep his old and new worlds separate. Directed by Marcos Siega Warren and written by Hsu Leonard.

In the following featurette, Hall and Jennifer Carpenter discuss the new "role" that Deb plays in her brother's life:

And in this edition of the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, Hall and Phillips join EP Scott Reynolds to talk "Cold Snap":

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.