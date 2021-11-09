New Blood Showrunner: Dexter Would've Paid for His Crimes; E02 Preview
Now here's a look at the promo & episode overview for this weekend's episode "Storm of Fuck," followed by a look at what's still to come in this season of Showtime's Dexter: New Blood:
Dexter: New Blood Episode 2 "Storm of Fuck": Dexter's cabin becomes home base when a missing person case turns into a crime scene. Meanwhile, Dexter is trying to reunite with his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). As Angela (Julia Jones) and Harrison become acquainted, Dexter struggles to keep his old and new worlds separate. Directed by Marcos Siega Warren and written by Hsu Leonard.
In the following featurette, Hall and Jennifer Carpenter discuss the new "role" that Deb plays in her brother's life:
And in this edition of the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast, Hall and Phillips join EP Scott Reynolds to talk "Cold Snap":
Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.