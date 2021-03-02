Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler Address Title Defense Before NXT This Week

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler had a mixed night on WWE Raw this week. Jax defeated Naomi in a singles match, but Baszler lost to Charlotte Flair. Going into a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense on WWE NXT this week, a 50/50 record wouldn't be what most people prefer. Jax and Baszler were interviewed by Sarah Schreiber after WWE Raw, and as it turns out, Baszler explained that losing to Charlotte last night was actually worse for their opponents, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

"Nia, Shayna, this Wednesday at NXT, you'll be defending the WWE women's tag titles against Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai," Schreiber asked. "Now, with this loss against Charlotte Flair, do you feel like they see this as an opportunity to get you while you're down and that they have the possibility to really take these titles from you?"

"No, see, this is actually worse for them," Baszler replied. "You know, I gotta heal up his leg, but it's worse for them because now they're going to get beat by us, not even at our best. So what does that say about them?"

"Look, I think that they could be as confident as they would like," Jax added. "I get it. In NXT, they're the top dogs. But in this entire company and this entire women's division, we are the top champions. We are the top women. We're the elite that they have to reach. And we'll see if they can cut it on Wednesday."

How that all works out remains to be seen, but Nia Jaz and Shayna Baszler will indeed put their titles on the line against Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai on NXT on Wednesday, so we'll find out then if Jax and Baszler can back up their words.