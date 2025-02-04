Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: melissa rauch, Night Court

Night Court: Melissa Rauch Shares "Age Against The Machine" BTS Looks

Before tonight's new episode of NBC's Night Court, check out Melissa Rauch's behind-the-scenes looks at S03E08: "Age Against The Machine."

Over the weekend, we passed along the overview, image gallery, and promo for this week's episode of NBC's Night Court, Season 3 Episode 8: "Age Against The Machine." Dan (John Larrroquette) finds himself on the defense after modern technology results in a bad review – while Abby (Melissa Rauch) and Gurgs (Lacretta) try to figure out what to do with what Wyatt's (Nyambi Nyambi) daughter had to share. With guest stars Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, Girls5eva) and Jenna Davis (M3GAN) on board, Rauch shared some personal behind-the-scenes looks at how the filming went down while getting the word out about tonight's episode and thanking Rannells and Davis for joining the show this week.

"Tonight's episode of #NightCourt is a f'in riot. We've got the gem of gems that is [Andrew Rannells] bringing his brilliance to the courtroom. Beyond a dream to work with him! We were also lucky enough to be joined by the terrific [Jenna Davis] who hits it outta the park! It's a kickass episode with this amazing cast and I can't wait for you all to see it TONIGHT at 8:30/7:30c on @nbc 💙," wrote Rauch as the caption to her Instagram account, offering several looks behind the scenes:

Night Court Season 3 Episode 8: "Age Against The Machine"

Night Court Season 3 Episode 8: "Age Against The Machine" – Dan (John Larroquette) must defend his job after he gets a bad review on one of the city's new satisfaction kiosks; Abby (Melissa Rauch) and Gurgs (Lacretta) receive some shocking information from Wyatt's (Nyambi Nyambi) daughter.

Season 3 Overview…

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!