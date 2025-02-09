Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Night Court, Nyambi Nyambi, The Good Fight

Night Court: Nyambi Nyambi on "The Good Fight" Guest Star Wish List

Night Court star Nyambi Nyambi spoke with us about his favorite guest stars, who from 'The Good Fight' he would want to see appear, and more.

Nyambi Nyambi is certainly no stranger to TV show success, given his stints on CBS's Mike & Molly and Paramount+'s The Good Fight. Fortunately, he stumbled upon another successful series with the NBC legacy series Night Court, based on the original Reinhold Weege series and updated to the modern era courtesy of executive producers Dan Rubin, star Melissa Rauch, and original series star John Larroquette. Playing court clerk Wyatt, Nyambi established himself early in the middle of season two and entered his first full season in season three. The actor spoke to Bleeding Cool about his favorite guest stars, if there is another opportunity to geek out in the current season, and any The Good Fight stars on his wish list to guest star on Night Court the way Rauch recruited her former co-stars from The Big Bang Theory, and reflecting his brief time with the late Andre Braugher on The Good Fight's final season.

Nyambi Nyambi on His Favorite 'Night Court' Guests and Potential 'The Good Fight' Co-Stars Who Would Fit as Guest Stars

Bleeding Cool: Did you have a favorite 'Night Court' guest star? Were there any you hope will come back?

Favorite guest star? Technically, Gary Anthony Williams is a guest star, even as a "special guest star" Gary is the extension and cast. He is like one of the mains, and any time he's on set, there's a little tickle of joy that lights up within me. When he's not there, I can feel it, and he's one of the funniest people on the planet, Mars. Earth, I'm not so sure. I know he's one of the funniest people on Earth, and he is an incredible talent and friend because I've known him for many years. Getting to know him even more so working alongside him on this show has been great because he's been awesome.

Annie O'Donnell – getting to know her some more because she did some guest starring on 'Mike and Molly' and then her coming back with Brent Spiner has been great as The Wheelers. Brent Spiner, I love because I'm a nerd and a huge Trekkie when it comes to 'Next Gen,' but I already knew he was great, but Annie O'Donnell, the more I see her, the more I'm like, "Woah! She's incredible!"

You brought up before the Comic-Con episode from the last time we spoke, I was wondering since you said you have the musical episode coming up and Star Trek if there are more opportunities to nerd out like that?

The only really geeky moment definitely would be for sure… no there's also a disco night-themed episode that's happening. I'd say the musical episode is geeky in a fun way. That's something I've always wanted to do is be a part of a musical number and themed episode. It's been great.

With Melissa's starring role on the show, we had some 'The Big Bang Theory' alumni show up as guest stars. Would you like to see some from 'The Good Fight' as guests on the show?

I would love any of them to come through, like Sarah Steele. I would also love Audra McDonald. Christine Baranski, knowing that she was on 'The Big Bang Theory' as one of the mothers.

Leonard's mother.

Right. That would be great to have Christine come through, but any of them. Seeing Delroy Lindo in a sitcom would be hilarious to me because I know how serious he is. I love him.

I got this whole Andre Braugher vibe from him that he could surprise a lot of people with.

Yeah, I miss Andre, man, but the thing is, knowing Andre Braugher, I got to know him in our final season of 'The Good Fight.' Just talking to him off-stage and then seeing how his mind worked, I get why he was hilarious in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine.'

New episodes of Night Court, which also stars Lacretta, Wendie Malick, and Gary Anthony Williams, air Tuesdays on NBC and are available to stream on Peacock.

