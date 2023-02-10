Night Court Season 1 Episode 7 "Train Court" Overview, Images Released Here's a look at the overview and preview images for the next two episodes of NBC's Melissa Rauch & John Larroquette-starring Night Court.

Before the weekend fulls kicks in for a large number of you (and for those already into the weekend… congrats!). Wherever you are on the global timeline, it's never too early or too late for a look at what's to come with series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court. This time around, we not only have a look at the previously-released overview & preview images for S01E06 "Justice Buddies" (February 14th) but also a look at the overview & preview images for S01E07 "Train Court" – take a look:

Season 1 Episode 6 "Justice Buddies": Gurgs's (Lacretta) tween nephew and some of his fellow students visit the court for a school project. Things get out of hand for Abby (Rauch), Dan (Larroquette), and the night court team when the kids reveal their true motive is to grind the wheels of justice to a halt. Directed by Anthony Rich and written by Azie Dungey.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 7 "Train Court": When a train delay causes issues, Abby (Rauch) sees an opportunity to serve underground justice; Gurgs (Lacretta) tries to stall the proceedings so Abby can meet her favorite celebrities, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, but Dan (Larroquette) has dinner reservations he won't give up. Directed by Leonard R. Garner Jr. and written by Lon Zimmet & Julianne Turkel.

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.