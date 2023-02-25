Night Court Season 1 Eps. 8 & 9 Previews; Dan Fielding's Best Moments Here are preview images & more for NBC's Night Court S01E08 & S01E09 and a look at Dan Fielding's (John Larroquette) best moments so far.

With a second season secured and the show proving already to be one of 2023's success stories, series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court has been riding a wave of critical & viewer praise since it first debuted last month. So we have a feeling that there might be a few of you out there interested in an overview & preview images for S01E08 "Blood Moon Binga" and preview images for S01E09 "Two Peas on a Pod." And as an added bonus, we have a look at some of Dan Fielding's (Larroquette) best moments from the series so far. Here's a look:

S01E08 "Blood Moon Binga" & S01E09 "Two Peas on a Pod" Previews

Night Court Season 1 Episode 8 "Blood Moon Binga": A blood moon brings out some of the weirdest cases New York has to offer along with a surprise visitor: Abby's (Melissa Rauch) mum, who's carrying some secrets; Gurgs (Lacretta) suspects Dan (John Larroquette) knows more than he's letting on; Olivia (India de Beaufort) and Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) stumble on the truth. Directed by Pamela Fryman and written by Rebecca Delgado Smith & Jessica Elaina Eason.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 9 "Two Peas on a Pod": Here's a look at the preview images for the March 7th episode, as Dan (John Larroquette) gets in front of the mic for a podcast:

And here's a look back at the best moments (so far) from Larroquette's Dan Fielding – enjoy!

Welcome to NBC's Night Court…

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way). The season's guest stars include Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski.

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.