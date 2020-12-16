Night Stalker: Netflix Docuseries Examines Hunt for a Serial Killer

*Content Warning: Sexual Assault/Rape* In the summer of 1985, Los Angeles experienced the peak of chaotic evil, Richard Ramirez, the 'Night Stalker'. From the end of 1984 through the summer of '85, Ramirez would end up turning from petty theft to homicide. Netflix has pieced together survivor, detective, and local authorities' accounts of the terrifying months that led up to his arrest. In a recently released trailer for the documentary series, Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer, audiences will expect to witness a retelling of one of the most notorious serial killers in American history.

The story isn't as straightforward as most true crime documentaries that find a theme or motive in killings. The brutal acts of the Night Stalker appeared random, killing anyone no matter the age or gender, baffling law enforcement and the community of Los Angeles. The mix of criminal activity left behind from Ramirez included murder, robbery, and sexual assault.

The series is told from a unique perspective, that of the two detectives whose work went into hunting Ramirez down. Those detectives are Gil Carrillo and Frank Salerno, and they lend their own accounts of the events that followed. The four-part series is directed by Tiller Russell, who hopes to show a comprehensive look at the Night Stalker and his crimes that drastically affected the Los Angeles community. The wall of victims shown in a part of the trailer identifies only a small portion of what was navigated in telling this harrowing story. The murders done by the Night Stalker would change neighborhoods and their understanding of safety forever. True crime enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to based on this heart-pounding trailer. Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer premieres on Netflix on January 13th, 2021.