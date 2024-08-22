Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Hair Metal, motley crue, Nothin But A Good Time, paramount, poison

Nöthin' But A Good Time Offers Uncensored '80s Hair Metal History

Paramount+ released a trailer for its upcoming '80s hair metal docuseries Nöthin' But A Good Time, taking the stage on September 17th.

Nöthin' But A Good Time: The Uncensored History Of 80's Hair Metal is a new documentary series taking a look at the glorious hair metal days of the '80s and the powerhouse bands that made the music iconic. The doc will feature interviews with the likes of Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave "Snake" Sabo, and Riki Rachtman, along with Corey Taylor, and Steve-O, among many others, as they search for answers as to why this period of music has endured and stood the test of time. The three-episode series will debut on Paramount+ on September 17th.

Nothin But A Good Time Is A Great Song

Based on the New York Times best-selling book Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the '80s Hard Rock Explosion by esteemed rock journalists Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, the series delivers a fresh and shockingly candid behind-the-scenes look at one of music's most iconic eras. Each episode showcases the insanity and blazing ambition that has enthralled generations of music lovers and continues to influence culture to this day. Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal is executive produced by Jeff Tremaine and Shanna Newton for Gorilla Flicks; Eric Wattenberg, Scott Lonker, and Will Nothacker for Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios; Erik Olsen; and Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci for MTV Entertainment Studios. Richard Bienstock and Tom Beaujour serve as co-executive producers.

I personally love hair metal, so this is right up my alley. The book was great, and if they follow the throughline of that, this will set itself apart from all of the other docs that have come out about that time period. Just as long as there is a ton of Poison included, to me they are the best of the hair metal bands and it is not even close.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!