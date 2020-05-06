Now Hurricane Helms Shoots on Donald Trump: "Liar, Raging Jackass"

It looks like everyone in pro wrestling wants a shot at the president today. The latest professional wrestler to cut a promo on President Donald Trump today is Hurricane Helms, who took to Twitter to run down the president as a "liar" and a "raging jackass." Helms absolutely buried Trump in the promo, which took place over a series of tweets throughout the day Tuesday.

"Well, that's what liars do. He can't stop. It's just who he is," Helms tweeted in response to a video of Trump claiming one day to have 5 million coronavirus tests and then denying it the next day. When a fan asked Helms what he gives a Donald Trump campaigner who visited his home, Helms responded, "My cat's litter box."

The liar comments caused fellow wrestler The Road Dogg Jesse James to run in and interfere, telling Helms, "Show my a politician that ain't." Helms responded by cutting a promo on The Road Dogg, tweeting, "That's a terrible defense. 'Your Honor, I know I killed that man, but other people kill too!' If we don't start holding them accountable, how is it ever gonna get better?"

When another fan jumped the barricade to tell Helms we're supposed to respect the president; Helms replied, "No! We're! Not! He's just another human in a man-made position. And he's a raging jackass."

These words surely won't go unnoticed by Trump, the wrestlingest president since Abraham Lincoln. Trump's long association with the wrestling business dates back to at least WrestleMania 4 and 5, which were hosted at Trump's Atlantic City casino. Trump himself has also appeared at WrestleMania 20 and WrestleMania 23, where he faced off against Vince McMahon in the Battle of the Billionaires. The two would later bury the hatchet, as the McMahons helped fund's Trump's 2016 election campaign with millions of dollars in donations. As a reward, Linda McMahon was appointed to the cabinet but later left to lead a Trump Super PAC for his 2020 reelection campaign, and that Super PAC pledged to spend $18.5 million in Florida on the same day the state-designated WWE an essential business so they could continue operating during the pandemic. Vince McMahon was also named to a presidential task force on restarting the economy.

So by challenging President Trump, Helms is taking on not only the United States government establishment but the wrestling establishment as well. Thankfully, he has allies like The Animal Dave Bautista, who also cut a promo on Trump earlier today.