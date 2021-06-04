Now The Fans Are Coming Back to Impact Wrestling for Slammiversary

After 16 months of holding shows with no fans at Skyway Studios in Kentuckessee, Impact Wrestling is finally bringing some fans back into the building for Slammiversary in July. That's the PPV at which, just like last year, we can expect multiple fired WWE midcarders whose no-compete clauses just expired to show up, but this time, there will be fans there to cheer for it.

From the press release:

Welcome back, IMPACT Wrestling fans! IMPACT Wrestling will allow a limited number fans to attend the Slammiversary pay-per-view live, in-person at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 17. Slammiversary tickets will go on-sale this Friday, June 4, starting at 10am ET, at http://impac.tw/slammtix Due to the limited number of tickets that will be available, ALL tickets will be part of IMPACT's new Super Premium VIP Ticket Plan. Every seat is on the arena floor, ringside and comes with a bundle of perks that have never been offered in wrestling history. Here are some the perks that all ticket-buyers will receive in addition to their seat: Commemorative ticket with lanyard.

The official Slammiversary T-shirt.

The official Slammiversary Mounted Poster.

A post-show Commemorative Photo, Ringside or on the Entrance Ramp – with the actual, official X-Division Championship Belt.

A Swatch of the official Match-Used Slammiversary Canvas. (Fans will have the chance to see the canvas be cut immediately after the PPV.)

IMPACT-branded swag

Complimentary water, soft drinks, chips, candy bars and some Robert Irvine's Fit Crunch Protein Bars – courtesy of Robert Irvine and, of course, Gail Kim.

Impact EVP Scott D'Amore had the following to say about the return of fans to the Impact Zone:

We have waited over a year to say these three words: Welcome Back, Fans. We know Slammiversary will be an amazing event, with title defenses, jaw-dropping excitement, breath-taking moves … AND NOW, FANS. I speak for everyone at IMPACT Wrestling when I say that we are thrilled to welcome back our fans. IMPACT is going to deliver an amazing night of action in front of the thunderous roar of fans for the first time since early-March 2020 at the two-night A-Town Beatdown in Atlanta.

Impact says it will follow local coronavirus safety protocols, but come on… you think there will be any of those let by July? You can purchase tickets to Slammiversary here.