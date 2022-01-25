NXT 2.0 Preview 1/25: A Six-Woman Tag Match In The Main Event

NXT 2.0 has had a great number of issues finding steady footing since the reboot debuted last year. There's been a lot of upheavals and rotating of faces (both on-screen and off), but one of the more steady presences in the new era has been that of Toxic Attraction. Since Mandy Rose arrived down in Orlando and took Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne under her wing, the trio has dominated the NXT 2.0 Women's Division and now hold all of the gold, with Rose as the NXT Women's Champion and Dolin and Jayne holding the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. But tonight, it appears three of the other women in the division are teaming up to take the fight right to them.

In tonight's NXT 2.0 main event, the young Australian team of Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell will team up with NXT UK's former dominant Women's Champion, Kay Lee Ray to take on Toxic Attraction in a Six-Women Tag Team Match. With Ray gunning for Rose's title and Pirotta & Hartwell in hot pursuit of Dolin & Jayne's tag titles, this match could have some real future implications.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match:

Kay Lee Ray has not been shy in her disdain for Mandy Rose, and Toxic Attraction responded by attacking The Forever Champion following her match with Ivy Nile. As Ray fell victim to Toxic Attraction's numbers, she received some surprising help from Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta, who slid in to even the odds. The tag team duo has had their issues with Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne, taking the first swing in their hopes of winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Can the newly formed trio spark a revolution in their Six-Woman Tag Team Match against Toxic Attraction? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

On top of that, tonight on NXT 2.0 we will also see Solo Sikoa take on Boa in a No Disqualification, Falls Count Anywhere Match, Cameron Grimes battle Tony D'Angelo to crown the number one contender for the NXT North American title, MSK facing Jacket Time in the opening round of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward taking on Grizzled Young Veterans in an opening-round match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and a special performance by OllieJayy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Gunther commands respect tonight on NXT 2.0 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57-HtmXOXOs)

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.