NXT 2.0 Preview: Ember Moon Will Face Mandy Rose To Kick Things Off

Hey gang! So while the proper revamp of NXT launched last month, tonight will be another relaunch of sorts for the brand as a result of this past week's WWE Draft, where a number of stars from NXT 2.0 including Ridge Holland, Austin Theory, Mia Yim, Xia Li, Aliyah, and the entire faction of Hit Row were drafted to Raw or SmackDown. With the loss of those talents to the main rosters, we will now see where things will go from here with those who were involved with the recently "promoted" stars, either as teammates or enemies.

One battle we can look forward to is a match between two former main roster stars who were sent down to Orlando well before the WWE Draft: Ember Moon and Mandy Rose. These two don't really have any history with each other, but both are much in need of a win right now to get back on track in their respective careers on NXT 2.0.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's opening bout:

Mandy Rose made a bold statement last week and now will look to back it up in a showdown with the always dangerous Ember Moon. Rose was flanked by Toxic Attraction, as they delivered a vicious beatdown of NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez. As "Big Mami Cool" was laid out in the ring, Rose put the champion on notice by raising the title above her head. Moon will be looking to get back in a groove and follow up a 205 Live victory over Cora Jade a few weeks back. Can Rose build her title case with a victory over Moon? Don't miss the battle this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Along with that, tonight will see the NXT 2.0 debut match for Cora Jade, NXT Tag Team Champions MSK teaming with Briggs & Jensen to face Grizzled Young Veterans, Carmelo Hayes, and Trick Williams in eight-man tag team action, and the big young rookie Odyssey Jones taking on LA Knight.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Catch the vibe of NXT 2.0 tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyzvb5fLfW8)

To catch it all, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network!