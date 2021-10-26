NXT Halloween Havoc Preview: Some Scary Title Matches Set for Tonight

Hey gang! After weeks of teasing and establishing, we are here at the first special event of the NXT 2.0 era, Halloween Havoc. With the return of the classic spooky October event comes some big title matches that could change NXT going forward. Nearly every NXT title will be on the line tonight and if that weren't enough, some of them will be in matches where the competitors "spin the wheel" to determine what type of match they will be competing in. Oh, and the iconic killer doll Chucky will be making his long-awaited wrestling return tonight, possibly with an underrated talent putting him over in the ring with Vince McMahon screaming backstage "that's my next champion!", ala Tom Magee vs Bret Hart.

All kidding aside, there is an NXT Championship match tonight at Halloween Havoc that might have some big implications going forward. Current champion Tommaso Ciampa will try to retain against hard-charging rookie Bron Breakker, who has looked ear-marked as a future WWE Champion since his arrival on NXT 2.0.

Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match:

With Halloween Havoc returning to NXT 2.0, two-time NXT Champion TommasoCiampa issued an open challenge to find an opponent with the guts to step up to the plate and challenge him for the NXT Title. Up-and-comer Bron Breakker answered the call! However, the particulars of the match are not set in stone just yet; if Joe Gacy can overcome Ciampa on the Oct. 12 edition of NXT 2.0, he will be added to the NXT Championship Match at Halloween Havoc. Don't miss all the action of Halloween Havoc, Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 8/7 C on USA Network.

In addition to that, tonight at Halloween Havoc we'll also see Raquel Gonzalez defend the NXT Women's title against Mandy Rose, Toxic Attraction vs Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs Zoey Stark & Io Shirai in a "Scareway To Hell" Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Tag titles, MSK defending the NXT Tag titles against Imperium, and Carmelo Hayes trying to recover his stolen NXT North American title with Trick Williams from Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis in a haunted house.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fear the wheel tonight at Halloween Havoc (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaQWzQKUduw)

To catch all the action, tune in to NXT Halloween Havoc tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network!