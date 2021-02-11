NXT Highlights: Penultimate Matches of the Dusty Rhodes Classic

Posted on | by Chad McMahon | Comments

Howdy, folks! Chadster's back! Back again! Chadster's back! Tell a friend! And tell them that The Chadster has got something really special for them: YouTube videos featuring clips from last night's episode of WWE NXT. Yes, The Chadster already recapped the show, but let's be honest, The Chadster can get a little bit distracted in the heat of the moment doing those. Plus, what could be better than witnessing the greatness of WWE NXT for yourself, while simultaneously giving WWE those sweet YouTube clicks they crave?

The official logo for WWE NXT.
The official logo for WWE NXT.

Video Highlights from WWE NXT February 10th, 2021

In The Chadster's not-so-humble opinion, this week's episode of NXT was the best yet. But you don't have to take The Chadster's word for it, even though you should. WWE was kind enough to post short versions of every match and segment from the show on YouTube. See the final three Dusty Rhodes semi-finals matches decide the finals that will take place at NXT Takeover Vengeance Day on Sunday. Watch Austin Theory take on KUSHIDA. See Xia Li in action once again. Watch what happens when Santos Escobar unwisely decides to mess with Karrion Kross. And see the return of the brand new, improved Cameron Grimes, all in these video highlights from NXT last night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOPi57lT6jI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJOCUJI8zLg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8trTTB2MiKg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p069vEZtwZs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zF_J9RcXXI0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kibzkFfWYEk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qgo9A5J41dU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuHNT3qq0bo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BLMSKR-g3s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yh_0pe8q0Q

And here's some clips that didn't air on NXT last night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxgodE0XoQk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llGKYMH9oHg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhxO-2TOCyY
The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So graphic, made by me, The Chadster. Graphic design is my passion.
The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So graphic, made by me, The Chadster. Graphic design is my passion.

Thanks for watching, and for supporting The Chadster's beloved WWE. If WWE doesn't succeed, The Chadster doesn't succeed. Plain and simple. The Chadster's entire identity is tied up in WWE's performance in the ratings, so it means a hell of a lot to the Chadster when you help NXT take on the cheating AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. Hopefully this week's episode is the one that finally puts NXT over the top.

 

 

About Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. Chad’s interests also include comic books, movies, netflix, and other sports including football, baseball and basketball, both college and professional. Chad drives a Miata and is married to Keighleyanne. He loves WWE with all his heart and soul.

twitter  