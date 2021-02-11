NXT Highlights: Penultimate Matches of the Dusty Rhodes Classic

Howdy, folks! Chadster's back! Back again! Chadster's back! Tell a friend! And tell them that The Chadster has got something really special for them: YouTube videos featuring clips from last night's episode of WWE NXT. Yes, The Chadster already recapped the show, but let's be honest, The Chadster can get a little bit distracted in the heat of the moment doing those. Plus, what could be better than witnessing the greatness of WWE NXT for yourself, while simultaneously giving WWE those sweet YouTube clicks they crave?

Video Highlights from WWE NXT February 10th, 2021

In The Chadster's not-so-humble opinion, this week's episode of NXT was the best yet. But you don't have to take The Chadster's word for it, even though you should. WWE was kind enough to post short versions of every match and segment from the show on YouTube. See the final three Dusty Rhodes semi-finals matches decide the finals that will take place at NXT Takeover Vengeance Day on Sunday. Watch Austin Theory take on KUSHIDA. See Xia Li in action once again. Watch what happens when Santos Escobar unwisely decides to mess with Karrion Kross. And see the return of the brand new, improved Cameron Grimes, all in these video highlights from NXT last night.

And here's some clips that didn't air on NXT last night.

Thanks for watching, and for supporting The Chadster's beloved WWE. If WWE doesn't succeed, The Chadster doesn't succeed. Plain and simple. The Chadster's entire identity is tied up in WWE's performance in the ratings, so it means a hell of a lot to the Chadster when you help NXT take on the cheating AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. Hopefully this week's episode is the one that finally puts NXT over the top.