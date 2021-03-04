NXT Next Week Should Be A Doozy! Multiple Main Events Announced

The week's episode of NXT was fun to watch, but it mainly served as a big launching pad for next week's show, which already sounds pretty packed. Between multiple main event matches, including title matches and grudge matches, we were also promised a blockbuster announcement. Let's look at what we can expect!

The biggest match is surely the one that was announced on tonight's show, which is NXT Champion Finn Balor defending his title against challenger and recently turned lone wolf, Adam Cole. Balor has been a tough, fighting champion, but Cole is simply obsessed with the title and has even turned on his brethren to get his hands on it. This is a legit main event title match and it will headline next week's show.

The NXT title won't be the only one on the line next week, as NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will finally defend the title (and herself) against the antagonistic challenger Toni Storm. Storm has been haunting Shirai for weeks now, assaulting the champion and calling her out. This came to a head on last week's show when Storm accused Shirai of being afraid to face her. The champion announced she would do just that and would be putting her title on the line too. So next week, we will see if Storm is truly up to the challenge or is just all talk.

Also on next week's NXT, we will see Kayden Carter seeking to avenge her friend Kacy Catanzaro, who was injured last week at the hands of Xia Li. Li has been terrorizing the team as of late and Carter will now look to bring the fight back to her.

"Because of what happened in the #WomensTagTitles Match tonight, I'm going to make an announcement next week that will change the landscape of #WWENXT." – @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/VL04HNhBug — WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2021

As a result of this week's WWE Women's Tag Team Title match, where Raw something or other authority figure Adam Pearce got involved with a Raw referee and essentially gave the match to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, NXT Commissioner William Regal announced that next week he will be making an announcement that will "change the landscape of NXT." What does that mean? Well, it sounds pretty dramatic, but it's possible this could be their kayfabe way of announcing NXT's rumored move to Tuesday nights. Why would this match cause that? I don't know, but it's wrestling and sometimes they just make things make sense.

To see this pretty loaded episode of NXT, tune in next Wednesday night to the USA Network: same NXT time (for now), same NXT channel!