NXT Plans a Valentine's Day Massacre, Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic

Last night's NXT New Years Evil was the first episode of NXT of 2021, and the company is already looking to the future by announcing both an upcoming Takeover event for February and a second Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournament, this one for women. The Takeover event is set to take place on Valentine's Day, February 14th. No matches have been booked for the show yet.

The Chadster can hazard a guess that one match NXT might book for Valentine's Day Takeover is the Fight Pit match between Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa, as that match was canceled at New Years Evil last night due to injury. Another good bet would be finales to both the men's and women's Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournaments.

Speaking of those, following up on the earlier announcement about the return of the men's tag team tournament, William Regal revealed on NXT last night that a women's version would also begin "soon." No word yet on who will enter that tournament, but we do know that Undisputed Era will face Breezango and Ever-Rise will face Grizzled Young Veterans to kick off the men's tournament next week.

