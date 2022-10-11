NXT Preview 10/11: Champion Bron Breakker To Take On Javier Bernal

NXT is still slowly but surely easing into a new era that looks to be something of a hybrid between the classic "black and gold" era and the more recent (and controversial) NXT 2.0 era. But one constant that has carried over is the man on top of the mountain, and that continues to be Bron Breakker. The NXT Champion is set to defend his title at the upcoming Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov in a Triple Threat Match, but before he can do that, he's looking to teach a lesson to one of the newest members of the NXT roster when he takes on Javier Bernal tonight on the USA Network. The Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal match is set to open tonight's NXT, and while it surely isn't one of the most demanded matches from fans, it is a brand new one that we haven't seen before, and that's something. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match:

"Once again, Javier Bernal's ego has written a check his body has to try to cash as he steps into the ring for a showdown with NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

The self-proclaimed "future NXT Champion" mocked Breakker's choice to defend his title in a Triple Threat Match, as Bernal claimed to have more brains than Breakker. The NXT Champion scoffed at the remarks, stating that Bernal's brain just secured a match. And since Breakker doesn't want to wait to prove how wrong "Big Body Javy" is, the two Superstars will lock horns to kick off the show.

Can Bernal pull off the biggest upset of his young career, or will "Big Body Breakker" teach Bernal a lesson? Don't miss a minute of the action Tuesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!"

On top of that, tonight we'll also see Edris Enofé & Malik Blade, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and The Diyad battle it out in a Tag Team Triple Threat Match to see who will challenge Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team titles, Nathan Frazer and Axiom will have the final match in their best of 3 battle, Alba Fyre will take on Jacy Jayne, and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will face Wes Lee. To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.