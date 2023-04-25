NXT Spring Breakin' Preview: Can Grayson Waller Win The Big One? Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT Spring Breakin' event, where Carmelo Hayes will defend the NXT Championship against Grayson Waller.

Tonight will be an interesting evening for the NXT brand for a number of reasons. Of course, we will see this year's edition of the brand's not-quite Premium Live Event NXT Spring Breakin', and a number of their biggest titles will be on the line. But this is no ordinary timing for the event, as starting this Friday night on SmackDown, the WWE Draft will kick off, potentially sending superstars from all brands (including NXT) to new homes immediately. So how many NXT stars are having their last hoorah with the brand on tonight's show? I guess we will know by this time next week.

While I know all fans' collective minds are on the impending WWE Draft, we do have a show tonight to look forward to, one where the NXT Championship will be on the line. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's NXT Spring Breakin'.

Weeks of bad blood and smack talk leads to Carmelo Hayes putting the NXT Championship on the line against Grayson Waller at Spring Breakin'. Waller earned the right to be the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Title after defeating Ilja Dragunov, Dragon Lee, and JD McDonagh in a Fatal 4-Way match a few weeks ago on NXT. Since then, Hayes appeared on 'The Grayson Waller Effect' where the two came face-to-face and traded vicious barbs. Will the HIM era continue or will Waller claim his crown and become the champion of NXT? Tune in to NXT at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Indi Hartwell defend the NXT Women's Title against Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat Match, Lyra Valkyria taking on Cora Jade, Fallon Henley & Josh Briggs facing Kiana James & Brooks Jensen in a mixed tag team match, Andre Chase battling Bron Breakker & The Family facing Pretty Deadly in a Trunk Match, which is where the winner has to put their opponents in a car trunk.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Spring Breakin' tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.