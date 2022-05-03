NXT Spring Breakin' Preview: Joe Gacy Gets His NXT Title Shot

Tonight on the USA Network, NXT will be having one of their not-quite a Pay Per View events in the form of NXT Spring Breakin'. We're in store for six matches tonight, including battles for the NXT Championship and the North American Championship. Will this event be worth the price (free) or will it feel like a rip-off like the past several weeks of NXT 2.0? Let's take a look.

The main event tonight will see NXT Champion Bron Breakker put his title on the line against his recent antagonist, crazy Joe Davola, err, Gacy. Gacy has been playing mind games with Breakker for weeks and it all comes to a head tonight at NXT Spring Breakin'. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's main event.

Joe Gacy has made his issues with NXT Champion Bron Breakker extremely personal. The depraved Gacy stunned the NXT Universe when he interrupted Breakker's title defense celebration to reveal that he had captured and locked up his father Rick Steiner. Luckily, the WWE Hall of Famer was let go, but Gacy kept his Hall of Fame ring as a souvenir, taunting Breakker by saying a family can only be tested through fire before dropping the ring into a fire pit. The NXT Champion nearly tore apart the NXT Arena in search of Gacy before finally confronting his tormentor. Gacy offered the ring without complaints, only asking for an opportunity at Breakker's NXT Championship at NXT Spring Breakin' in return, an opportunity Breakker was more than willing to agree to following the recent events. But the devious Gacy was not done with Breakker just yet, stating he needed to "take a leap of faith" before pushing him off a balcony and having him surrounded by hooded disciples. Can Breakker overcome all of Gacy's mind games to hold on to his NXT Championship? Find out at NXT Spring Breakin' Tuesday, May 3, at 8/7 C on USA!

On top of that, tonight we'll also see Cameron Grimes defend the North American title against Carmelo Hayes and Solo Sikoa in a Triple Threat Match, Cora Jade team with Nikkita Lyons to take on the team of Natalya and Lash Legend, Nathan Frazer making his American debut against Grayson Waller, The Creed Brothers facing The Viking Raiders, and Tony D'Angelo having a "sit-down" with Santos Escobar.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Spring Breakin' tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.