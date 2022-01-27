NXT Stand & Deliver Scheduled The Same Day As WrestleMania Night 1

WWE announced this week via The Dallas Morning News their WrestleMania week schedule, which includes the return of NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday, April 2. If you're familiar with the dates of this year's WrestleMania in Dallas, then you will notice that April 2 is also scheduled to be the opening night of "the showcase of the immortals". So with night one of WrestleMania and the NXT brand's special not-quite TakeOver event scheduled for the same day, how does WWE plan to juggle that? It turns out they do indeed have a plan and it's going to be a VERY full day of wrestling for the WWE Universe.

As it's currently scheduled, NXT Stand & Deliver will be a matinee event on April 2, kicking off at noon and going until about 3 pm EST. There has been no word as of yet on where the event will emanate from, either their home base in Orlando, FL or at the site of this year's WrestleMania, Dallas, TX.

This will be quite the change in how the annual NXT WrestleMania weekend event is handled and might be indicative of just how much the brand has fallen out of favor with WWE management. The annual WrestleMania week NXT TakeOver event (last year being the inaugural NXT Stand & Deliver) has always been held on a separate day from WrestleMania as to not draw attention from one another. Last year's event was the first and so far only NXT event to be held over the course of two nights, airing on Wednesday, April 7, and Thursday, April 8. Going from that to a condensed three-hour matinee show airing as an appetizer of sorts for WrestleMania that night doesn't quite carry forward the gravitas the brand had in its former era.

Of course, it's possible the schedule will be shuffled between now and then, but as it stands now (and I'd say is unlikely to change as fitting everything into WrestleMania week has become an impossible task in recent years), NXT Stand & Deliver will be held at noon on Saturday, April 2, mere hours before this year's WrestleMania event will get rolling.