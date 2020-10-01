NXT Star Tegan Nox Suffers ACL Tear Again

Announced on Twitter and last night on NXT, Tegan Nox has torn her ACL and will be out of action for the foreseeable future, according to WWE. WWE blamed the injury in kayfabe on an attack prior to last week's number one contender battle royal by Candice LeRae, though in fact, the attack was created to give a storyline reason for Nox being out of the match due to the injury.

Former friends Nox and LeRae were building to a big feud that likely would have played out in some way during the battle royal if not for Nox's unfortunate injuries. The two recently spent an entire episode of NXT feuding over dinner at LeRae and Johnny Gargano's house, ending with Gargano throwing a plate of spaghetti through a flat-screen television. On NXT last night, Gargano said Nox's injury makes them "even Steven" for the TV. Whatever feud was planned will need to be put on hold for a while, as a torn ACL can take athletes six months or more to recover from. LeRae will face Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Championship on Sunday at NXT Takeover 31.

For Nox, this is her third torn ACL, and at age 25, this has to raise questions about the long-term viability of her career. That being said, Rey Mysterio is still wrestling at 45 despite also having an annual tradition of knee injuries, so perhaps there's hope for Nox yet? Hopefully, Mysterio can hook Nox up with some of that baby's blood or stem cell treatment or whatever magical treatment he's been using to keep reviving his body over the years.

Nox was on a roll and becoming a rising star in WWE before the injury, so hopefully, she's able to recover and get back in the ring eventually so she can resume that rise to stardom. We wish her the best of luck.