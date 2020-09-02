NXT Super Tuesday Hits Ratings Top Ten Winning Tuesday Night Wars

In an unsurprising result, WWE NXT did very well airing on Tuesday instead of Wednesday this week, scoring its highest 18-49 demo rating of the year and landing in the top ten cable shows for the night. NXT also drew its second-highest viewership of the year on a new night without competition from AEW Dynamite.

NXT Wins the Tuesday Night Ratings War

Tuesday's episode of NXT scored a .26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the best since last December, despite competition from both the NBA and NHL. The show pulled in 849,000 viewers, higher than usual, though slightly lower than the first week NXT ran unopposed on a Wednesday on August 19th. That was enough to place NXT in the top ten cable shows for the week, up from 24th place last week.

Impact Also Aired

NXT did face some form of wrestling competition from Impact Wrestling, though Impact did not (and does not usually) chart on the top 150 cable shows, so we don't know the numbers for comparison. Based on the last-ranked show on the chart, Impact scored lower than a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and probably drew less than 300,000 viewers.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

NXT had a lot of buzz Tuesday with a massive NXT Championship match that was also a fatal four-way match and also a sixty-minute iron man match. WWE promised that a new champion would be crowned, but unfortunately, that didn't happen, with the match ending in a draw between Adam Cole and Finn Balor. The good news is that these two will face off in a singles match next week, giving viewers a good reason to tune into NXT Super Tuesday 2 to see the resolution of the match they spent an hour watching last night.

Seeing NXT do so well on a Tuesday, The Chadster can't help but feel it might be better for my beloved WWE to move it to Tuesday's permanently. Plus, since AEW won the last two weeks of the Wednesday Night Wars by virtue of airing unopposed, it would be a great time to leave on a high note.