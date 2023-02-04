NXT Vengeance Day Preview: Does Bron Breakker's Reign End Tonight? Our preview for tonight's NXT Vengeance Day event on Peacock: Bron Breakker will defend against Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage Match.

WWE's NXT brand takes over Peacock and the WWE Network tonight with their own premium live event, NXT Vengeance Day, airing live from Charlotte, North Carolina. Headlining the show is a big Steel Cage Match for the NXT Championship when Champion Bron Breakker defends against NXT's biggest heel, Grayson Waller. The two battled for the title last month, but when that match ended under questionable circumstances, NXT General Manager and WWE Hall of Famer "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels immediately announced that the two would face off again at NXT Vengeance Day, this time surrounded by a Steel Cage to keep everything contained.

The war between Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller has reached a boiling point, and seeing as recently it couldn't be contained in the ring (or even on NXT programming, for that matter), tonight's battle for the title at NXT Vengeance Day needs a Steel Cage to keep everything under control. Is it Breakker's last night with the title? Let's see what WWE.com has to say in its official preview:

"Weeks of insults, fights, and bad blood finally culminate in the NXT Championship being on the line inside a Steel Cage with Bron Breakker defending the title against Grayson Waller.

The brash Waller has gotten under the champion's skin with his insults at both Breakker and his notable family being a sore spot. On top of that, Waller has not shied away from the physicality, attacking Breakker at both the Performance Center as well as live on NXT.

The Steel Cage adds a much-needed element as their previous championship match at New Year's Evil ended in controversial fashion as Waller was counted out after the ropes broke which sent him tumbling to the outside.

The two men will now finally be locked inside together with a true victor ready to be crowned. Will Breakker continue his historic reign as champion or will the Grayson Waller era begin in NXT? Tune into NXT Vengeance Day at 8/7 C on Saturday, Feb. 4 streaming live on Peacock to find out!"

Along with that, tonight at NXT Vengeance Day, we'll see NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defend against both members of Toxic Attraction in a Triple Threat Match, Wes Lee defending the North American Championship against Dijak, The New Day defending against Pretty Deadly, Gallus, and Chase U in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defending the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship against Fallon Henley & Kiana James, and Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes battling in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT Vengeance Day tonight at 8 pm live on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else.