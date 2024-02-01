Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: disney, Ewan McGregor, lucasfilm, Obi Wan Kenobi, star wars

Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor Would Love Season 2 But "No Talk of It Yet"

Ewan McGregor on his initial reluctance to join the Star Wars universe & any updates on a possible second season of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Article Summary Ewan McGregor is open to Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, awaits Disney's decision.

Reflects on his hesitation to play Obi-Wan, originally Alec Guinness' role.

Obi-Wan series links "Revenge of the Sith" to "A New Hope" on Disney+.

Interview also has McGregor discussing his start in acting being influenced by his uncle.

Ewan McGregor is ready for another adventure with his signature character Obi-Wan, but it's ultimately up to Disney as they seem to be winging it on the future of the Star Wars franchise. The actor reprised his role as the legendary Jedi knight in the 2022 series Obi-Wan Kenobi acts as a bridge between the character's time in 2005's Revenge of the Sith to 1977's A New Hope. Speaking with Variety, McGregor discussed his career, which includes his original turn as Obi-Wan.

Star Wars: Ewan McGregor's Reluctance; Obi-Wan Season 2 Update

Before getting cast in 1999's The Phantom Menace, McGregor admitted being "very reluctant" to take the role originated by Sir Alec Guinness in the original trilogy. "It wasn't a done deal for me. I didn't think it was at all who I was. I believed, at that point, I was a Danny Boyle actor. 'The Beach' was more important, and I meant it; it wasn't flippant. I did ask a lot of people for advice," he said, reflecting on the opportunity. "I am happy that I am this character for a lot of people, but when these films came out, they were so disliked. That was hard. The first one was panned, and we still had to make another two! It was weird to be in a film that was hammered."

Upon McGregor returning to the character, "I would love to do the second season, but there's no talk of it yet. There is a lot going on at Disney." The series found Obi-Wan trying to lay low in Tatooine trying to live a quiet life as the Empire exerts their control across the galaxy with their standing order to hunt the Jedi. Tasked by a long-time ally, Senator Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), Obi-Wan attempts to rescue Bail's adopted daughter Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) from kidnappers while trying to reattune himself to the Force.

News of Obi-Wan's reemergence reaches the Empire and Darth Vader (James Earl Jones), aka his former apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), as their fates will inevitably clash as the Jedi Master tries to keep his oath to protect both Skywalker children from their father. For more on McGregor's career, including how his uncle Denis Lawson (Star Wars' Wedge Antilles) generated a spark in his interest in acting, you can check out the interview here. Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream on Disney+.

