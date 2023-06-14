Posted in: Disney, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Diego Luna, disney, film, Hayden Christensen, obi-wan, star wars

Hayden Christensen Recalls Star Wars Audition Experience

Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen is opening up about the audition process to play Anakin, and his eventual return in Obi-Wan.

Star Wars is definitely known to revisit popular characters and beloved actors – in fact, it's become a staple courtesy of CGI capabilities and brief force ghost cameos. However, the recent series Obi-Wan offered fans a more immersive return of the titular character and a young Darth Vader, with new origin stories to uncover throughout its six-episode run.

Having completed his official return to the franchise, actor Hayden Christensen is now explaining how he first joined the cinematic franchise and the recent move to Disney for his unexpected return.

Anakin's Audition and Darth Vader's Return

In conversation with fellow Star Wars alum Diego Luna for Variety, the eventual Darth Vader actor shared his audition experience, noting, "I loved Star Wars, and when the audition came around, it was exciting, but it felt just unattainable. I remember meeting George Lucas for the first time, and that was thrilling. And then auditioning with Natalie Portman. It was a very long process, but the entire time, I never really thought that it would ever go my way, so I was just enjoying it. Then when I got the phone call to play the part, it was a life-changing thing."

When discussing the origin of his choice to reprise the role for the popular Disney+ miniseries Obi-Wan, Christensen also explained, "Just the nature of getting the invitation. Star Wars holds a very special place in my heart. I enjoyed getting to go back to being a fan again and just watching these stories like everyone else. But there was a part of me that missed it, too. So when I got the call, it was a very easy decision. And the fact that it was the Obi-Wan show with Ewan McGregor, who is a good friend of mine, and that I'd get to swing a lightsaber with him again, it was a thrilling invitation. The director, Deborah Chow, is so articulate about what Star Wars is. She understands these characters so well. So I just felt like I was in good hands with her, and I was excited to get to do more with the character."

Would you like to see the actor again return to play Darth Vader? Let us know in the comment section below!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!