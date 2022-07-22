Obi-Wan Kenobi, Vader, and Boba Fett Statues Coming from Gentle Giant

The Force is with Gentle Giant Ltd. once again as new Star Wars statues have arrived for some of the new Disney+ series. New statues for Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Mandalorian are here for the price Milestones, Premier Collection, and Bust lines. Up first is a new 3,000 limited edition statue of Ben Kenobi from his first encounter with Darth Vader. The old Jedi Master is surrounded by flames and is shown in his robe with his lightsaber ignited. This 12" tall statue is beautifully sculpted, and a companion Darth Vader statue will release from Gentle Giant Ltd. soon.

Speaking of Darth Vader, Gentle Giant has debuted a 3,000-piece bust featuring the Dark Lord standing at 6" tall. Intense sculpting, details, and emotion are packed into this bust, making it a must-own piece for any fan. The fun does not end there as Boba Fett is back, featuring his legendary return from The Mandalorian. His weather armor is beautifully crafted, and his new Tusken Raider elements are a welcoming addition. Boba Fett all be limited to 2,000 pieces, and he is priced at $250. Obi-Wan Kenobi comes in at $200, and the Darth Vader bust is priced at $130. All three of these Gentle Giant Ltd. statues are already up for pre-order and can be found here.

"STAR WARS DISNEY+ PREMIER COLLECTION OBI-WAN KENOBI STATUE – A Gentle Giant LTD release! From the small screen to the Premier Collection, Obi-Wan Kenobi has an all-new identity in this all-new statue release! With his robe on, hood up and lightsaber ignited, "Ben" Kenobi stands behind a wall of flames, ready to take on the enemy. This approximately 12-inch statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Companion Darth Vader statue coming soon! In Shops: Dec 28, 2022. SRP: $200.00."

"STAR WARS DISNEY+ OBI WAN KENOBI DARTH VADER BUST – A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Dark Lord of the Sith has returned! In the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, Darth Vader revealed himself to Obi-Wan Kenobi and chaos ensued! Now, he has returned to the Star Wars mini-bust line with a new offering based on that series! Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/6 scale bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and sits atop a black pedestal. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Dec 28, 2022. SRP: $130.00."

"STAR WARS MILESTONES MANDALORIAN BOBA FETT STATUE – A Gentle Giant LTD release! He's back! Boba Fett made his triumphant return to Tatooine in The Book of Boba Fett, and now he's returning to the Milestones statue line in style! Wearing his new black outfit, gaderffii stick in hand, leveling a blaster, Boba Fett stands approximately 12 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 2000 pieces, he comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Dec 28, 2022. SRP: $250.00."