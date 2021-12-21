Obi-Wan Kenobi: Fans Really Do Have a Part to Play in Disney+ Series

So the last time we checked in with how things were going with Disney+'s Ewan McGregor & Hayden Christensen-starring "Star Wars" spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy shared what it was like seeing the two actors reunite after so long. Now, we're getting a casting update from none other than Maya Erskine (Pen15), courtesy of the "Just for Variety" podcast interview (alongside Pen15's Anna Konkle). And while it might not be a big name, let's just say that there wouldn't be a universe for Obi-Wan Kenobi to exist in if it wasn't for them. "The extras were incredible on the set, and a lot of them were mega 'Star Wars' fans," explained Erskine. "One guy, he was so nice and he lifted up his sleeves and had 'Star Wars' tattoos over his whole body. And they build droids. There are a lot of 'Star Wars' fans that build droids, and then the production companies will rent [them] from the fans." Calling her role on the series a "speck", Erskine couldn't offer specific details on the cast and series- other than to add, "Deborah Chow is an amazing director. The cast was incredible. It was so fun to do."

Now here's a look at the full "Just for Variety" podcast interview:

Late last month, Kennedy shared some insights with Empire on what it was like seeing McGregor & Christensen reunite on the set for the first time. "The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited. They hadn't seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realizing how important Star Wars was to each of them," Kennedy explained. "It was the beginning of their careers."

Joining McGregor &Christensen are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine– with the series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. With the series set to premiere in 2022, you can check out an update on how things are going with Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi by checking out the special here on the streaming service.