One Piece: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Previewed (VIDEO)

Toei Animation released a video previewing the Monkey D. Luffy balloon representing One Piece during NYC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Toei Animation released a sneak peek video of the Monkey D. Luffy balloon in action.

Co-showrunner Matt Owens expresses excitement about the possibility of Jamie Lee Curtis joining Netflix's One Piece series for its second season.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in NYC on Thursday, November 23rd.

With the second season of Netflix, Tomorrow Studios & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga slowly getting underway and the 25th anniversary of the anime kicking in next year, it's a pretty damn good time to be a One Piece fan. And the celebrations are going to kick off later this month when Monkey D. Luffy sets sail for New York City. On Thursday, November 23rd, the "King of the Pirates" is set to board the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the form of an official balloon – continuing anime's growing presence in the historic holiday event. When the news first hit, an image was included previewing what the balloon would look like. But now, Toei Animation is going one step better – sharing a video preview of the balloon being taken out for a spin before its big Broadway debut.

Here's a look at the video preview shared by Toei Animation from Balloonfest, offering fans a preview of what they can expect to hit the streets of NYC later this month:

And here's a look back at the official announcement from Toei Animation that this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was about to be a whole lot "Luffy-er":

Thanks to an interview with Variety that was released last month, co-showrunner Matt Owens offered more details on the efforts to bring Jamie Lee Curtis aboard as Dr. Kureha. The elderly Drum Island doctor (called a "witch" by some) is also the mentor and adoptive mother of Tony Tony Chopper – who is already confirmed to appear in the second season.

Owens Updates Jamie Lee Curtis/Dr. Kureha: "We have opportunities to stunt cast some roles, some rules that are very important, and it came out that Jamie Lee Curtis is a 'One Piece' fan. As soon as she said that, we were like, okay, we have to try and get her on the show. What can we do? And Doctor Kureha, very luckily, is a character who is coming up in our story and is someone who is perfect for Jamie Lee Curtis," Owens revealed. "So we tried to start manifesting this dream of ours. After she won her Oscar, the writers' room sent her a figure of Doctor Kureha with a nice note that said, 'Congratulations on your statue, here's another one to put next to it. Hope to speak to you soon.'" Owens continued, "When she reposted that, it got a lot of fan interest, and I commented on it. We're trying to manifest it. Yes, as of right now, SAG is still striking, so there have not been real conversations. But as soon as there can be, I'm ready. I will take her out to dinner, we'll talk about it. We'll do all of it because, at this point, we're writing for her — we really, really want her to come and play with us in Season 2."

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation currently streaming – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).

