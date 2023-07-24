Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Fluffy Paradise, one piece, One Piece Film Gold, One Piece Film Red, One Piece: Stampede, shy

One Piece Movies, Anime Series Set to Stream on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the recent One Piece anime movies and new series SHY and Fluffy Princess will stream soon.

In early celebration of One Piece Day on July 22, Crunchyroll announced at the Crunchyroll Industry Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 that it will be bringing three hit One Piece films to its streaming service on July 27, including One Piece Film: Gold (2016), One Piece: Stampede (2019), and last year's theatrical blockbuster One Piece Film Red (2022). The feature films follow the highly anticipated arrival of the English dub of the One Piece anime series on Crunchyroll, which launched with the first 976 episodes on July 5. Another batch of English dub episodes was announced to debut on July 25, which will consist of episodes 977 – 988 (Season 14 Voyage 8). The English dub of One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll only in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Two new anime title acquisitions were also announced by Crunchyroll, including SHY and Fluffy Paradise. Both will be available to stream soon!

One Piece Film: Gold

Launch Timing: July 27, 2023

Synopsis: The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world's most infamous pirates, Marines, and filthy-rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike.

Copyright: ©EIICHIRO ODA/"2016 ONE PIECE" PRODUCTION COMMITTEE

One Piece: Stampede

Launch Timing: July 27, 2023

Synopsis: Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat pirate crew are invited to a massive Pirate Festival that brings many of the most iconic characters from throughout the franchise to participate in competition with the Straw Hats to find Roger's treasure. It also pits the Straw Hats against a new enemy named Bullet, a former member of Roger's crew. One Piece: Stampede is a stand-alone film that celebrates the anime's 20th Anniversary and takes place outside the canon of the One Piece anime series.

Copyright: ©Eiichiro Oda/2019 "One Piece" production committee

One Piece Film Red

Launch Timing: July 27, 2023

Synopsis: Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter. Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "making the world happy with my music."

SHY

Launch Timing: October 2023

Synopsis: Around the middle of the 21st century, all war on Earth ceased. The sudden widespread appearance of "Heroes," people with supernatural powers who wish only for peace, has drastically transformed the world. In a world where the Heroes of each country work to maintain this newfound peace, the one protecting Japan is a young girl named Shy, who is… cripplingly shy

Copyright: ©Bukimi Miki (AKITASHOTEN)/SHY Film Partners

Fluffy Paradise

Launch Timing: January 2024

Synopsis: Dead of overwork at age 27… Midori barely had time to lament having to die that way when a god appeared before her and said, "You will reincarnate in another world and tell me whether you think humans deserve to continue existing there. In return, I will grant you a special power." Then Midori, hoping to relieve the exhaustion of the harsh life she'd lived, found herself asking… to cuddle cute, fluffy animals. Thus Midori reincarnated in her new world as a young girl named Nefertima, with a power that causes her to be loved by all living things other than humans. That includes not only animals but holy beasts like white tigers and dragons and even monsters like goblins and frozen spiders! But there was also a cruel fate awaiting her… Nefertima is determined to do her best to coexist with humans and all living creatures in her new life of petting and patting cute animals!

