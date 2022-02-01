One Piece: Netflix Series Signals Production Start, Shares BTS Looks

A little less than three months after a major casting announcement, Netflix has some good news to share about its upcoming live-action series based on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece from Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer, Amazon Prime's Hanna) and publisher Shueisha. With Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, and Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji now set, production has now officially begun and to mark the occasion, Netflix GEEKED has shared some looks at how things went on the first day.

The streamer's 10-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer, alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).

"We've been working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on the massive project that is the Hollywood live-action series adaptation of ONE PIECE! How many years has it been since it was announced, right? I know, I know! But rest assured we've been making steady progress all along! It's not easy when you're working with people from different cultures! But it's precisely that process that can yield something special! For now, we're able to announce the main cast! Rather, we need to hurry and announce it, or else it'll be leaked, apparently! Hilarious, lol. Their face, the size of their mouths and hands, their aura, the way they carry themselves, their voice, their acting skills, their height, the balance amongst the Straw Hat Crew, etc…," Oda said in a statement when the casting news was first announced. "We decided on this cast after numerous discussions involving people around the world! These are the people who will be our Straw Hat Pirates! It'll take a bit more time to get this show done, but we'll continue to do our best to deliver a show that we're confident will be enjoyed by everyone around the world! Look forward to more updates in the future!"

Maeda and Owens added, "We are so excited to set sail with this amazing and talented cast! Finding the right people to pull off the looks, emotions, and actions of the iconic Straw Hats was a long and challenging (and fun!) process. Much like the search for the One Piece itself. But we have finally found the perfect fits! They have already begun working very hard to bring these characters to life. You will come to know and love them just as much as their manga counterparts. All of us can't wait to show you what we've come up with! Onward to adventure!"