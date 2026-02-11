One Piece, The X-Files, Spider-Noir & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Article Summary Catch up on the hottest TV news, from One Piece Season 2’s trailer drop to major series announcements.

Spider-Noir debuts in color and black & white this spring, with fresh images and new story details.

The X-Files revival is in the works with Ryan Coogler and input from original creator Vince Gilligan.

K-Pop eyed for Super Bowl LXI halftime, plus Bad Bunny boosts ratings and Paramount/WBD shakeups.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

The White Lotus Season 4: Sandra Bernhard Reportedly Joins Cast

Super Bowl LX, Bad Bunny Deliver for NBCU; Puppy Bowl Buries Kid Rock

Super Bowl LXI K-Pop Halftime Show Needs to Happen, Disney & NFL

Spider-Noir Color, B&W Debut Set for Spring 2026; New Images Released

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Hits Crunchyroll This Spring

Paramount's New Offer to WBD Shareholders Might Raise Trump Red Flag

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler on Writing Revival, Vince Gilligan Zoom

WWE Raw Unbiased Review: Wrestling Perfection Unlike That No-Good AEW

Doctor Who/BBC Studios, Always Sunny & The Rookie: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Best Medicine: Check Out Our S01E06 "Eyewitness Blues" Preview

Will Trent Season 4: S04E06 "You're Not That Person Anymore" Preview

School Spirits S03E05 Exclusive Clip: Xavier Has Advice for Maddie

Fear Factor: House of Fear Ep. 5 Exclusive Clip: Johnny Drops a Twist

SNL 51: Will Forte Discusses MacGruber Return for Glen Powell Episode

One Piece Season 2 Official Trailer: Come Sail Away to The Grand Line

Stargate Star Saw Something Familiar About Japan's Olympics Entrance

The Pitt Star Katherine LaNasa Looks Back on Seinfeld Appearance

Starfleet Academy: DS9's Lofton on Jake Sisko Return, Brooks & More

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast: Derry Girls Creator's Crap A-Team

The 'Burbs Creator Celeste Hughey on Forging Ahead, Honoring The Past

