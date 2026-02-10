Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: chainsaw man, Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Hits Crunchyroll This Spring

Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc slices its way onto Crunchyroll in Spring 2026, a direct sequel that continues the anime series' story.

Fans rejoice, for Chainsaw Man- The Movie: Reze Arc will be coming to Crunchyroll exclusively this Spring. The anime feature film became a big hit at the US box office back in October, beating out Black Phone 2, Colleen Hoover's adaptation Regretting You, and Bruce Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. What did it have that the other movies didn't? Why, anime and a hero with a chainsaw for a head, of course!

Based on the hugely popular anime series, Chainsaw Man continues in an all-new epic, action-fueled adventure. Amid a brutal war between devils and hunters, another battle starts in Denji's heart when he meets a mysterious girl named Reze. Facing secret enemies and fighting for his humanity, Denji revs up for his deadliest battle yet.

The film is a direct sequel to the anime TV series, which is itself an adaptation of the original manga. It isn't a standalone side story like many anime feature film spinoffs. Like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the series seems to have segued into continuing the story through feature films with bigger budgets and a longer production schedule, enabling the studio to go all-out with less compromise due to deadlines and lower budgets. A sequel has already been announced.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Staff

Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara

Screenplay: Hiroshi Seko

Original Story: "Chainsaw Man" by Tatsuki Fujimoto

Production: MAPPA

Japanese Voice Cast

Denji / Chainsaw Man: Kikunosuke Toya

Reze: Reina Ueda

Makima: Tomori Kusunoki

Power: Fairouz Ai

Aki Hayakawa: Shôgo Sakata

Pochita: Shiori Izawa

Beam / Shark Fiend: Natsuki Hanae

English Voice Cast

Denji / Chainsaw Man: Ryan Colt Levy

Reze: Alexis Tipton

Makima: Suzie Yeung

Power: Sarah Wiedenheft

Aki Hayakawa: Reagan Murdock

Pochita: Lindsay Seidel

Beam / Shark Fiend: Derick Snow

The anime series is streaming on Crunchyroll. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc joins the series in Spring 2026.

