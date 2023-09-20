Posted in: Anime, Games, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: anime, netflix, Onimusha, preview, trailer

Onimusha Trailer: Netflix, Capcom Anime Adapt Arrives In November

Arriving November 2nd from Shinya Sugai & Takashi Miike and Hideyuki Kurata, here's the official trailer for Netflix's anime Onimusha.

On November 2nd, Capcom's famous video game series will be making the jump to cutting-edge animated series when Netflix anime Onimusha hits screens all around the world. Set during the time of Japan's tumultuous Warring States period, the project represents the first anime adaptation of the gripping survival game since it first hit the scene over 20 years ago. Directed by Shinya Sugai (Dragon's Dogma) – with Takashi Miike (13 Assassins, Blade of the Immortal) serving as supervising director – and written by Hideyuki Kurata (Goblin Slayer, Made in Abyss), the cast includes Akio Otsuka, Hochu Otsuka, Daiki Yamashita, Subaru Kimura, Katsuyuki Konishi, Kazuyuki Okitsu, Makoto Furukawa, Aya Yamane, Ryohei Kimura, and Toshihiko Seki. But those are just the details – we know that you're here to see what it's all about. Thankfully, Netflix was kind enough to pass along preview images and a key art poster to give you a better sense of what to expect. But that's all just the lead-up to the official trailer – which we also have waiting for you below (along with a series overview).

Spotlighting Miyamoto Musashi (modeled after the late Japanese screen icon Toshiro Mifune), the anime is set in the early Edo Period – a time when Japan was transitioning towards peace and warfare was fading into history. Now, an aging Musashi must embark on a covert mission. Armed with the mythical "Oni Gauntlet," Musashi embarks on an epic journey to vanquish the lurking demons that still remain. Now, here's a look at the official trailer – with Onimusha hitting Netflix screens on Thursday, November 2nd:

Based on the game from Capcom, cast likenesses were handled by Toshiro Mifune & Mifune Production, with character designs by Kim Jung Gi & Manilyn Toledana for Musashi Miyamoto. Produced by Sublimation (Dragon's Dogma), the series sees Shochiku Studio handling historical supervision, with Keiji Tsujii serving as stunt coordinator and music from Koji Endo (13 Assassins, Blade of the Immortal) – with "The Loneliest" by Måneskin as the main theme song.

