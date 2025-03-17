Posted in: ABC, Awards Show, Events, Hulu, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: conan o'brien, oscars

Oscars 2026: Conan O'Brien Returning to Host 98th Academy Awards

Conan O'Brien will be back to host ABC and AMPAS's 98th Academy Awards, with the Oscars 2026 ceremony set for Sunday, March 15th, 2026.

Though the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) is still working on where the long-running awards ceremony will call home beginning in 2029, it answered one question about the show's immediate future earlier today. Conan O'Brien will be returning to host the 98th Academy Awards, set to take place on ABC (and we're assuming Hulu) on Sunday, March 15. In addition, producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan will be returning for their third consecutive year – with Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney returning to produce for a second time (and Sweeney also writing for the show).

"The only reason I'm hosting The Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech," O'Brien shared. "We are both so honored to be returning in our roles for the 98th Oscars," said Kapoor and Mullan. "We can't wait to work with Conan and his entire team as we continue to explore even more special and heartfelt opportunities to celebrate next year's nominees and the impact of film around the world." This year's ceremony was also streamed on Hulu for the first time, pulling in 19.69 million viewers (up from 2024's 18.07 million viewers) and strong, positive post-award reactions from television critics for O'Brien's hosting.

"We are thrilled to bring back Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff, and Mike for the 98th Oscars," shared Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang when the news was announced. "This year, they produced a hugely entertaining and visually stunning show that celebrated our nominees and the global film community in the most beautiful and impactful way. Conan was the perfect host – skillfully guiding us through the evening with humor, warmth, and reverence. It is an honor to be working with them again." Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, added, "Conan delivered an unforgettable performance at The Oscars, and we're honored to have him and the producing team back next year. Conan's unique comedic style perfectly captured the moment, and I'm excited to have his talents back onstage next year to helm another indelible performance.

