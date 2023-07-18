Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, blu-ray, Crunchyroll, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club, overlord

Overlord IV Limited Edition Leads Crunchyroll October Blu-Ray Releases

Overlord IV and Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 are getting Blu-ray box sets from Crunchyroll in October.

A limited edition Blu-ray box set of the hit dark fantasy isekai anime series Overlord IV will be released on October 24 from Crunchyroll, with the standard edition set will also be available on the same day. Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 will release on Blu-ray on October 10.

Overlord IV – Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set

When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own, he decides to put his skills to use as the game's new overlord.

The 4th season of Overlord sees Momonga continuing his campaign to become the most evil overlord of the game world, forging alliances, making new enemies, waging war, and engaging in espionage and Machiavellian politics with his wacky but deadly crew of gleefully evil NPC henchpeople, all the while using his gamer's knowledge of the game world's rules to achieve God Mode and remain invincible and undefeatable. Hilarity continues to ensue.

Overlord IV – Limited Edition Special Features

Textless Opening and Ending Songs 12 Animated Shorts Promo Videos Trailers Web Previews



Overlord IV – Limited Edition Box Set Exclusives 5 Art Cards Fabric Poster 40-Page Art Book Featuring: Character Profiles, Artwork, Director's Commentary, Cast Interviews



Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 – Blu-ray

"Nijigasaki High School is known for its diverse subjects and the freedom they give to students. Second-year student Yu Takasaki has been turned on by the charms of school idols, so she knocks on the door of the School Idol Club with her friend, Ayumu Uehara.

Sometimes friends, sometimes rivals, the members of this club each contribute their own thoughts and motivations to the group.

October 24, 2023

Overlord IV – Limited Edition – Blu-ray/DVD

Overlord IV – Standard Edition – Blu-ray

All titles mentioned above will be available to pre-order on the Crunchyroll Store, along with more home video offerings for purchase. Crunchyroll continues to acquire new anime titles that will eventually get physical media releases.

