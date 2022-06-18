Paper Girls: Amazon Preview Image Highlights Erin, Mac, Tiffany & KJ

With about five weeks to go or so before Amazon's Prime Video adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Ex Machina) and Cliff Chiang's (Wonder Woman, Human Target) best-selling graphic novel Paper Girls hits our screens, we're getting a new look at our main foursome with the release of a group character profile key art. Even with just an early teaser and a handful of preview images, the buzz for this series has been growing with every preview release (and it's been on our radar since it was first announced). Now here's a look at Riley Lai Nelet's (Altered Carbon) Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky's (Fast Layne) Mac Coyle, Camryn Jones' (Cherish the Day) Tiffany Quilkin, and Fina Strazza's (A Christmas Melody) KJ Brandman from Amazon's Prime Video streaming series adaptation, Paper Girls:

Earlier this month, Vaughan checked in with EW to let fans of the comics know that the streaming series is allowing them to take the story in some new directions.

"I think sometimes people read a comic and are like, 'oh this is just storyboards, let's just shoot this.' But comics are its own unique medium, and television can do things that we can't. Like with needle drops — just the addition of music adds an incredible layer to this that we didn't have access to," Vaughan explained. "These young performers are some of the best younger actors I've ever seen. This show really takes such advantage of the medium. If you've never heard of 'Paper Girls,' if you're not familiar with this comic, then the show is still 100 percent accessible and I think you will love it. But if you're a hardcore fan of the comic, it's still going to be extremely surprising to you. With our blessing, they go to some places that we never could as a comic and there are new characters, there are new threats." With the series set to release on July 29, here's a look at what you need to know about Amazon's Paper Girls:

Tick…tick…tick… Time for the Paper Girls to come out and play. Join them on July 29th on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/i190yg9Fra — Paper Girls on Prime (@PaperGirlsPV) June 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In Amazon Studios' Paper Girls, four young girls (Rosinsky, Jones, Nelet, Strazza) who while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. As they travel between our present, the past, and the future- they encounter future versions of themselves and now must choose to embrace or reject their fate. Now here's a look at the first official teaser followed by the previously-released character descriptions:

Mac Coyle (Rosinsky): A working-class Catholic girl, Mac is the first paperboy in Stony Stream who isn't a boy. Mac inherited the paper route from her older brother, someone for whom she has undying loyalty and love… which might be the wrong place to put it. Mac's toughness however is no act, she has a sharp tongue and quicker fists. Like most bullies, Mac is perhaps masking a deep well of insecurity. Usually a loner by choice, events conspire to cast Mac as the unlikely leader of our Paper Girls on Hell Day 1988.

Tiffany Quilkin (Jones): The only child of success-oriented, mixed-race parents, Tiffany has big plans for her future and no intention of seeing them derailed. While she is at times willing to improve on the truth when in a tight spot, there is no denying that Tiffany is crazy smart. She boasts an encyclopedic knowledge of pop culture, a love of gadgets and technology. She has been delivering papers for a little over a year.

Erin Tieng (Nelet): A dutiful daughter, sister, and yes, newly-minted newspaper employee, Erin often feels caught between worlds. On the one hand, she's a dual-language immigrant with deep Chinese roots, on the other, she's an All-American kid on the verge of her teenage years who desperately wants the TV-perfect life she often sees depicted in the Western culture all around her.

KJ Brandman (Strazza): KJ is one of the only Jewish girls in Stony Stream and comes from the wealthiest family in town, two things nobody will let her forget. It is perhaps only when playing field hockey that she feels truly seen – an image that conflicts starkly with her mother's desires for her. KJ is guarded, sensitive and underneath her veneer, emotionally roiling. She doesn't need the paper-delivery job, but it makes her feel free.

In addition, Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe) is set to play the Adult Erin, the woman twelve-year-old Erin Tieng (Nelet) grows up to become. When the two Erins finally come face-to-face, they are forced to confront the gap between their childhood hopes, dreams, ambitions, and the reality of their grown-up life. Nate Corddry (For All Mankind) will play Larry, a bit of a recluse with rusty social skills who has devoted his life to being a member of the Underground, a secret organization devoted to helping one side win the Time War. After an encounter with the time-traveling paper girls, Larry must decide how much, if anything, he's willing to sacrifice for the war and for the girls. Christopher C. Rogers (Halt and Catch Fire) serves as showrunner, with Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, and Rogers serving as executive producers.