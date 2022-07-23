Paper Girls Interview: Vaughan, Chiang & Rogers Talk Amazon Adaptation

Amazon's Prime Video series Paper Girls wouldn't have its start without the creators and showrunners themselves, which is why speaking to the writer of the graphic novel series, Brian K. Vaughan, the illustrator, Cliff Chiang, and executive producer, Christopher C. Rogers, was so exciting. We got to chat about the surprises and struggles when it comes to adapting a graphic novel like this for the screen, as well as what went into bringing these big moments to life.

Based on the best-selling graphic novels written by Vaughan and illustrated by Chiang, Amazon's Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey depicted through the eyes of four girls, played by breakout leads Camryn Jones as Tiffany Quilkin, Riley Lai Nelet as Erin Tieng, Sofia Rosinsky as Mac Coyle, and Fina Strazza as KJ Brandman. Ali Wong also stars as the grown-up version of Erin, with Nate Corddry as Larry, and Adina Porter as Prioress. Paper Girls is produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B, with the series set to premiere on July 29th on Amazon's Prime Video.

And here's a look back at the official trailer and overview for Amazon's Prime Video series Paper Girls:

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.