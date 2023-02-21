Paradise Lost: Robin Wright Waiting for Wonder Woman Prequel Call Though she hasn't heard anything yet, Wonder Woman star Robin Wright says she's ready to join DC Studios' prequel series, Paradise Lost.

Yesterday, we reported on how DC Studios co-head James Gunn reassured Wonder Woman fans that he & Peter Safran's DCU definitely has a place for her in it, and that more news would be arriving sooner rather than later. But for now, the fans have the satisfaction of knowing that they'll be learning a lot more about where Wonder Woman came from with the prequel series Paradise Lost. The news caught the attention of one person, in particular – Robin Wright, who portrayed Amazonian general Antiopie in both of director Patty Jenkins' & star Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman" films as well as both attempts at Justice League. During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment with her son, Hopper Penn, to promote their new drama (Devil's Peak), Wright didn't mince words about wanting to return. "I loved playing an Amazon. I kinda feel like I was the leader of an Amazon tribe in my past life. I haven't received that call [about Paradise Lost] yet. Maybe I'm too old!" Wright shared, before joking to the interviewer, "Make that happen for me."

Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and located on the island of Themyscira, Safran & Gunn said they saw the series as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran) when it was first announced at the end of last month. Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were Gunn's rhetorical questions when explaining the series' themes.