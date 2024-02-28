Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: anime, Hellbound, k-drama, manga, netflix, parasyte, Parasyte the Grey, The Bequethed, train to busan, yeon sang-ho

Parasyte: The Grey: Netflix Sets Korean Manga Adaptation for April

Parasyte: The Grey, the new K-drama live-action adaptation from Hitoshi Iwaaki's horror manga series, will infect Netflix on April 5th.

Article Summary Netflix set to release 'Parasyte: The Grey' K-drama on April 5th.

Yeon Sang-ho directs the TV adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki's horror manga.

The series deviates from manga, featuring a female lead and new story.

Manga creator Iwaaki excited about the fresh, Korean 'grandchild' series.

Parasyte: The Grey, a new Korean live-action TV series version of the horror manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki, is coming to infect your screens. The new six-part series is directed by Yeon Sang-ho, who helmed the hit Korean zombie movie Train to Busan, and the Netflix original horror series Hellbound and The Bequeathed, will stream on Netflix from April 5th.

Parasyte: The Grey is set in the same world as the hit Japanese manga series Parasyte, which sold over 25 million copies worldwide. The manga series is about a high school student named Shinichi Izumi as he becomes partially infected by a Parasyte, an alien being, and the increasingly symbiotic relationship he develops with the lifeform as they have to survive against other Parasytes who are equally deadly, but lacking the humanity that keeps him and his Parasyte from going fully homicidal.

The six-part K-drama series deviates entirely from the plot of the original manga but keeps the same premise as Parasytes invade South Korea and gender-swaps the hero with Jeon So-nee as the female protagonist Jung Soo-in, who becomes infected by a Parasyte and ultimately becomes part-monster, part-human. Koo Kyo-hwan plays Seol Gang-woo, who sets off on a journey to find his younger sister. Lee Jung-hyun plays Choi Joon-kyung, the leader of the Grey Team, a military task force assigned to eradicate the Parasytes.

"I am very excited about creating a new story (with 'Parasyte') as both the original creator and a viewer. It felt like witnessing the birth of a grandchild when the original comic was adapted into animation and live-action film," said original manga creator Iwaaki Hitoshi in a press release. "To me, the original comic is like a 'child,' while animation and the live-action movies feel like 'grandchildren'. Personally, I see the original work as the 'child,' and I think a 'grandchild' is born when that child ventures out into the world and becomes combined with the wisdom, experiences, and technologies of many people. Now that another 'grandchild' is being born in Korea as well, I am extremely delighted. Moreover, I believe (this adaptation) will guide me into a world far beyond my imagination, particularly as it presents a 'new story' in different settings," he added.

