Hellbound Season 2 Confirmed During Netflix Tudum: Announcement Video

Korean horror series Hellbound is returning for a second season, because the sheer number of people bound for hell seems to be boundless, at least in Korea, anyway. The upcoming continuation of this critically acclaimed series was revealed today at Tudum, the Netflix Global Fan event, and fans can look forward to Season 2 exploring the themes of mortality, sin, and justice with greater scale and depth.

Based on the legendary webtoon The Hellbound by Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok, Season 1 featured supernatural beings appearing out of nowhere to condemn people to hell, and a religious group named The New Truth flourishing as people searched for answers amid the chaos.

CNN described Hellbound as "the new Squid Game". Indiewire called it the latest Korean blockbuster "aimed at your soul" and The Guardian called it "the show that will still be talked about a decade from now". Hellbound also topped the 2021 Golden Tomato Best Horror Series category.

Season 2 will again be directed by Yeon (the director of Train to Busan and Peninsula) and co-written by Choi (creator of celebrated webtoon Songgot). Tudum revealed a reprise of Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger where protagonist Park Jung-ja, one of the first victims sent to hell, comes back via a shocking resurrection. At the event, this intriguing season finale twist was followed by the brief but spine-tingling official announcement of Season 2: "All Hell Breaks Loose Again." If you read enough webtoons, you might think that all hell breaks loose a lot in Korea. And Netflix is totally here for that! Hellbound is not the only Korean horror series, or the only one adapted from a popular webtoon on Netflix.

Hellbound's expanded dystopian universe beyond imagination will only be available on Netflix, because all hell just keeps breaking loose, and that seems to be how K-Drama fans like it.