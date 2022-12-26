Party Down Cast Serves Up Their Favorite Episodes & Moments

Though we're still about two months away from the return of STARZ's Party Down, that extra time is giving long-time fans and the newly-converted some time to catch up on the series. With both seasons available on STARZ & for download/streaming via the STARZ app, there's more than enough time to catch up. But if you're interested in knowing which episodes & moments members of the cast are big fans of, then STARZ has exactly what you're looking for…

Here's a look at the cast sharing what the highlights were for them from the show's original run, followed by a look back at what we know about the series revival via the official series overview and previously-released teaser:

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team has moved on, including failed actor/bartender Henry Pollard, who has a new life as a high school teacher. He and the old gang briefly reunite at a party celebrating former waiter Kyle Bradway's big breakthrough, where they find old team leader Ron Donald is about to buy out the company, finally making himself the owner of Party Down. But after unexpected misfortunes bring the old team back together, Henry finds himself again moonlighting as a bartender at Party Down to make ends meet, stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests. But when he meets Evie Adler, a successful movie executive who might be able to help revive his acting career, he finds himself considering if he could give his long-abandoned dreams one last chance.

Joining Adam Scott are original cast members Ken Marino (The Other Two, Veronica Mars), Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Bless this Mess, Veronica Mars), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, The Great North) also on board. Joining the crew for the series return are Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day), Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, Brockmire), and Zoë Chao (Love Life, The Afterparty). James Marsden (Disenchanted, Dead to Me) is set to recur as a guest star.

The comedy series returns on Friday, February 24th, at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming & on-demand platforms (and internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil & Latin America). On linear, Party Down will hit STARZ at 9:00 pm ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. The third season is executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie), John Enbom (iZombie, Benched), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, iZombie), and Scott. Enbom also serves as showrunner, with Party Down produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.