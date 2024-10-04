Posted in: TV | Tagged: always sunny in philadelphia, newlitg

Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary- The Daily LITG, 4th of October 2024

Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters,

Article Summary Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary crossover confirmed, igniting TV fan excitement.

Recap of the top read articles on Bleeding Cool from yesterday.

Comic book news including a new DC project by Ram V and Anand RK.

Recent comic tributes and farewells, including Batman artist Karl Mostert.

Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary was the most-read story yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Power Girl Continuity

LITG two years ago, Mark Pedowitz Departs The CW

LITG three years ago: Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Darth Maul and Cobra Kai

LITG five years ago, NYCC was Beginning

And Bleeding Cool was at the retailer breakfast

LITG six years ago, it was still all about Dick.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Marc Lombardi, comic book PR.

comic book PR. Ali Smith, co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo

co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo Tod Smith, artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet

artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet Chris Warner, co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost.

co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost. DK Upshaw , cartoonist

, cartoonist Marc McLaurin, writer on Vage, Punisher, editor of Epic Line at Marvel.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary, Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary, Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary, Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary, Always Sunny X Abbott Elementary,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!