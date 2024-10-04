Posted in: BBC, Games, TV | Tagged: doctor who, Magic: The Gathering

Doctor Who Stars, War Child Offer Magic: The Gathering Charity Drive

Doctor Who stars and War Child UK are teaming up for Gathering For Good 2024, a charity auction including signed Magic: The Gathering cards.

Doctor Who and Magic: The Gathering are coming together for a War Child UK charity event. "Gathering for Good" is a new annual campaign by Children in Conflict and War Child. This year, fans can donate to win exclusive signed Magic: The Gathering cards from some fan favourite 'timey wimey' actors from the show.

Doctor Who and War Child Support Children in Conflict Charity – A Overview:

When conflict happens our teams are one of the first to arrive. And when the dust settles, we are the last to leave. We respond to the urgent needs of vulnerable children in war-torn areas by providing critical support such as psychosocial care, reunification with families, places to feel safe, providing an education, and equipping them with skills for the future in Jordan, Lebanon, the occupied Palestinian territory, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, Colombia, Burundi, DR Congo, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Uganda, Ukraine.

[1/3]🪄Magic: The Gathering and Doctor Who fans, it's time to Gather For Good! Thanks to stars including @billiepiper, David Tennant, Peter Capaldi & War Child Ambassador Carey Mulligan, you have the chance to win their characters' signed Magic cards: https://t.co/J9lrZv3rui pic.twitter.com/jwDXvQlb6w — War Child UK (@WarChildUK) October 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Carey Mulligan, who guest-starred in the classic Doctor Who episode "Don't Blink," is currently an ambassador for War Child. Peter Capaldi, who played the Twelfth Doctor, appeared in a video promoting the Gathering For Good event. Both referred to the episodes they appeared in that former showrunner Steven Moffat wrote, "Don't Blink" and "Listen."

Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker also appeared in a video to promote the Gathering For Good 2024 event.

The amazing Jodie Whittaker (aka the 13th Doctor) is supporting our #GatheringforGood campaign! Jodie and a host of stars from the show have come together to create a 'brilliant' and exclusive Magic: The Gathering & Doctor Who prize pool. Find out more: https://t.co/Q92weIaB9z pic.twitter.com/akZl9gX3ok — War Child UK (@WarChildUK) October 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

You can donate now to enter the sweepstakes for the chance to win all 4 Doctor Who precons, plus signed cards from David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Billie Piper, Carey Mulligan, Mandip Gil, Georgia Tennant (who played the 10th Doctor's daughter Jenny and is married to you-know-who in real life), Neve MacIntosh (who played Madame Vastra), Catrin Stewart (who played Jenny Flit, Madame Vastra's wife) and Ingrid Oliver (who played UNIT Scientific Advisor Osgood). You see the items and bid for them here.

