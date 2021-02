As the production on HBO Max and James Gunn's ("Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise) The Suicide Squad spinoff series Peacemaker continues chugging along and after getting answers to some burning Cheetos and Vancouver questions, we decided to give Gunn a break and shift our attention towards series star John Cena. Ironically enough, it was a week ago today that we checked in with Cena as he was adorned in a full-on Peacemaker costume (with an attempted crotch flash) for Jimmy Fallon. This week, we've got a post from Cena that (like the vast majority of his posts) leaves a lot up for interpretation (which is a nice way of saying, "let's engage in some mindless speculation for the sh*ts -n-giggles of it").

When you're Cena and you post a teaser image of "The Three Musketeers" of Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki from this summer's My Hero Academia movie, you know you're going to get responses, right? Well, who are we to disappoint? But since we like to sprinkle in just enough brutal honesty to steer clear from "clickbait-ville," we're going with the assumption that Cena (who's revealed previously that he's an anime fan) is a big fan of My Hero Academia, is looking forward to the film, and is throwing a friendly "wink-wink, nudge-nudge" to the teaser visual that was released that looks like Deku's throwing up a "You Can't See Me!" gesture. Of course, if we really wanted the clicks we would speculate how Cena would be great as All Might for a live-action take on MHA. Double the clicks? That Cena would star as All Might in a U.S.-produced, written, and directed adaptation (damn, those comments would be brutal). Of course, we could also make the argument that Deku's going the Booker T route ("five-time… five-time…).

Here's a look at Cena's post- and not for nothing? We actually have a ton of respect for that "not going to caption what I post" deal- keeps you from getting into a social media s**tstorm while leaving it up to everyone else to fuel their own dumpster fires of speculation (like we helped you do above):

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Cena and Gunn when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays Agee King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn, American Horror Story) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Chris Conrad (Perpetual Grace, LTD., Patriot) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. Recent additions to the cast include Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world's biggest douchebag," said Gunn when the series was first announced. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake." Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television (with production scheduled for an early 2021 start).

Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. "I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," said Cena. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can't wait for fans to see this."