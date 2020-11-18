Peanuts: Apple TV+, PBS Announce Deal to Air Holiday Specials

Looks like it won't be "iPeanuts" for the holidays after all, with Apple TV+ and PBS announcing a deal to broadcast A Charlie Brown Christmas and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on over-the-air television. Though the streaming service announced that it had secured the rights to the holiday adventures of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, and the Peanuts gang, the deal guarantees that viewers without access to Apple's TV+ can still see the two specials. PBS stations will air A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Sunday, November 22, and A Charlie Brown Christmas on Sunday, December 13.

On the streaming service side, here's what you need to know to get your Peanuts "fix" on Apple TV+. Charlie Brown Thanksgiving begins streaming on November 18 (free on November 27), while A Charlie Brown Christmas begins streaming on December 4 (free from December 11 until December 13).

Snoopy in Space: Blast off with Snoopy as he fulfills his dream to become a NASA astronaut. Joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond.

Last month, Apple TV+ announced that they were teaming up with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to become the home base for all things Peanuts. That means fans of Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the gang can look forward to the second season of Snoopy in Space, as well as a line-up of new specials that finds the Peanuts gang honoring Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve, and Back to School (all produced by WildBrain's animation studio). Those projects join previously-announced The Snoopy Show, a Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary film from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain, and the award-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10. On the classics side, viewers can find a number of beloved Peanuts specials as well as the previously-mentioned holiday events.