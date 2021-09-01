Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Olivia Colman Get Spitting Image Puppets

Spitting Image returns on September 11th to BritBox in the UK, with new puppets for Olivia Colman, Sajid Javid, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Tom Cruise, Tom Daley, Jess Phillips, Ariana Grande, Gary Lineker, Bill Gates, Ellen DeGeneres, and Raheem Sterling. This adds to the existing cast of hundreds including Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Prince Andrew, Harry Kane, Vladimir Putin, Harry & Meghan, Beyoncé, Angela Merkel, Dwayne Johnson, Gareth Southgate, Ed Sheeran, Jürgen Klopp, Elon Musk, Adele, Covid-19, James Corden, Emmanuel Macron, Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump, and Dominic Cummings.

Is returning on the twentieth anniversary of 9/11 deliberate? I wouldn't put it past the show. The Spitting Image while not getting the tens of millions of viewers it used to back in the eighties and nineties, has certainly delivered record subscribers for BritBox UK, and returned to ITV for a one-off, with a 4.4 million audience for ITV for a US Election Special, the highest Saturday night ratings at that time for ITV in four years.

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law returned to head up the show's creative team, while Jeff Westbrook joined as Showrunner, leading the international writing team, with writers including Al Murray, Bert Tyler-Moore,, Bill Odenkirk, Brona C. Titley, Jason Hazeley & Nico Tatarowicz, Karl Minns, Keisha Zollar, Laura Major, Matt Forde, and Patric Verrone. With voice artists including Billy West, Debra Stephenson, Debra Wilson, Tom Stourton, Eshaan Akbar, Indira Varma, Jess Robinson, John DiMaggio, Lewis MacLeod, Lobo Chan, Luke Kempner, Matt Forde and Phil LaMarr, with many more joining as the puppet cast grows. The show is ultra-topical with scripts being written and new puppets made as close to each episode as possible.

Internationally, it was also announced earlier this year that a bespoke German language version would be made for Sky Germany "Spitting Image: The Krauts' Edition", including redubbed content from the English language version with new topical local sketches added – all filmed in the UK-based Spitting Image studio as close to transmission to ensure maximum topicality. The debut of the first series drew the second-best channel audience figure in Finland for its time slot and successfully launched in Belgium with a 22% of total TV audience share, as well as seeing millions of views in the USA via YouTube. Produced by Avalon, Executive Producers are Jeff Westbrook, Joanna Beresford, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, and Roger Law. BritBox Commissioning Executive is Nana Hughes.