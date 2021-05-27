Physical Trailer: Rose Byrne Helps You Hear Your Body Talk This June

Rose Byrne is starring in a new half-hour dark comedy series for Apple titled Physical, about the rise of a female fitness tape guru. It co-stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao. The streamer released the full trailer for the show today and it looks like it will be one of the first standout shows for the streaming service, and Rose Byrne is a treasure, so I'm all-in on this one. Check out the first trailer for the showdown below, and try not to become instantly hooked from the start.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Physical — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQTFdslwJYo)

Physical is the 80's Show I Am Dying For Right Now

"Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She's also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image…. that is until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics."

"At first, hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila's real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru."

The first three episodes of Physical will be included when the series debuts on Apple TV+ this summer- June 18, to be exact.

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.