Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin Teaser Debuts On Tenth Anniversary

Pitch Perfect turned ten years old today, as the original film debuted in theaters on this day in 2012. To celebrate, Peacock released a new teaser for the mini-series Bumper in Berlin, starring Adam Devine as Bumper seeking fame in Berlin when one of his songs goes viral there. It is a hilarious premise and should provide us with all of the laughs and excellent musical numbers that the Pitch Perfect series has become known for in the last 10 years. The show will also star Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil. Check out the new teaser below.

Pitch Perfect Sends BC Staff Into Hysterics

Executive producer Elizabeth Banks had this to say about the journey we are about to take with the show: "To think this journey began over 15 years ago – from the discovery of Mickey Rapkin's book to three incredible films, and now a television series. We could never have imagined the life that this story would take on. It was really important to us that 'Bumper in Berlin' be recognizable to the fans, for its irreverent comedy and phenomenal music, but also entirely distinct from what you've seen before. We wanted to honor The Barden Bellas and the 'Pitch Perfect' world while expanding into a fresh and brilliantly weird character journey. This story is about second chances, friendship, and the idea that your dreams can come true in unexpected ways – anywhere in the world, at any point in your life. When we brought Megan Amram on board, it was clear she shared that vision and brought the whole Berliner world and characters to life in a way that only Megan could.

I have so much love for this cast – they are just the most talented and hilarious group of people. It's been so fun watching Adam Devine grow as an actor and artist from his first 'Pitch Perfect' audition over ten years ago. And it's been an absolute joy seeing Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova, and the fully-fleshed Berliner Flula Borg bringing their own brilliance and outstanding performances. We also worked with incredible musicians and artists to write songs that really speak to each character. It's just been an amazing journey, and we're so excited for the world to see this story continue to unfold."

When these images above were released, we got pretty excited, but now that the teaser is here, we could not be more pumped up for this series. Pitch Perfect, known in BC circles as TV Editor Ray Flook's favorite comedy film, or at least top three (the other two being The Animal starring Rob Schneider and Corky Romano), is one of those franchises that just makes you feel good inside. Seeing Sarah Hyland reunite with Devine will make this mini-Modern Family reunion worth it for sure.

[Ed. Note: In the interest of full disclosure, Jeremy's been coming down off of a wicked cough syrup binge, so his views are a little… how can I put it? Ahhhh… got it! Let's just say "mileage may vary." Except when it comes to "Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin." You should check that out when it hits Peacock on November 23rd. And keep Jeremy in your thoughts & prayers. We haven't given up on him yet…]